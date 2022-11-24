Money & Investing

Stor-Age: Reliable cash cow, anyone?

The self-storage operator isn’t as cheap as many fellow Reits, but continues to impress with its growing dividends

24 November 2022 - 05:00 JOAN MULLER

The numbers posted by real estate investment trust Stor-Age last week underscore once more why there’s been hype around self-storage as an “alternative” asset class in recent years.

It’s one of the few subsectors of the broader real estate market in which  demand and rentals continue to climb, come rain or shine...

