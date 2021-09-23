Money & Investing Stor-Age shouldn’t be ignored You would have doubled your money if you’d bought Stor-Age the day it listed. So why is it still largely disregarded? B L Premium

Since listing in late 2015, self-storage property specialist Stor-Age has hardly put a foot wrong. Without stretching its balance sheet, it has built sturdy growth legs in SA and the UK.

Like financial services specialist Transaction Capital (which listed three years earlier), it came to market with a fresh and innovative offering...