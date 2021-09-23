Stor-Age shouldn’t be ignored
You would have doubled your money if you’d bought Stor-Age the day it listed. So why is it still largely disregarded?
23 September 2021 - 05:00
Since listing in late 2015, self-storage property specialist Stor-Age has hardly put a foot wrong. Without stretching its balance sheet, it has built sturdy growth legs in SA and the UK.
Like financial services specialist Transaction Capital (which listed three years earlier), it came to market with a fresh and innovative offering...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now