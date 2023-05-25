South Africa is down, but not out, says Hendrik du Toit

Ninety One isn't abandoning its home market, despite South Africa's existential challenges
Even as the rand gets punished by foreign investors, one of South Africa’s largest investment houses remains positive about the country’s opportunities for investment.
And compared with the pain experienced by the developed world’s bond investors, South Africans might even count themselves lucky. ..
