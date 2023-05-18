AngloGold Ashanti’s move to the New York stock exchange makes a lot of sense — but it’s also cause for deep introspection in South Africa
Eskom’s ex-CEO says he began working on his book soon after he took the helm — and he’s waiting for the grenades to land
After Wanjiru Kihusa’s daughter was stillborn in 2013, she set up a nonprofit that has since helped more than 6,000 parents who’ve lost a child during pregnancy
Last week, the rand tumbled to a record low of R19.52/$ thanks to yet another needless own goal. This, and the prospect of yet more fallout from SA’s Russian romance, have raised the odds of the rand ...
The sports stars who continue beyond a time when others have given up
The blowout in South African government bond yields in reaction to the Lady R fiasco has staggered even hardened money managers.
Yields on bonds with a maturity longer than 12 years hit 12.5% last week, thanks to “our friend Eskom, and the government’s handling of the Russia issue”, says Granate Asset Management’s Bronwyn Blood...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Silver lining in bond blowout
The yields on longer dated South African debt may be as good as it gets, anywhere in the world. But the risks are legion
The blowout in South African government bond yields in reaction to the Lady R fiasco has staggered even hardened money managers.
Yields on bonds with a maturity longer than 12 years hit 12.5% last week, thanks to “our friend Eskom, and the government’s handling of the Russia issue”, says Granate Asset Management’s Bronwyn Blood...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.