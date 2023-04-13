Chronic underinvestment in South Africa's PGM industry means the sector's now embroiled in an urgent game of (expensive) catch-up, while likely demand is anyone's guess
Chantal Marx, head of investment research and content at FNB Wealth and Investments
BUY: TFG
We think the discretionary retailers are looking interesting from a valuation perspective, despite weak macro fundamentals. Taking a longer-term view, we see current levels as an attractive entry point into a high-quality retailer with strong fundamentals, and potential short-term support from an uptick in credit sales.
We have seen a bit of a recovery over the past week or so, but technically the share price remains in oversold territory and in a bearish trend that seems too steep. The price recently broke a key resistance level (R93) which has now become support.
SELL: AB InBev
AB InBev has had a 30% run in euro terms off its lows in October. The company delivered better than expected results in the third and fourth quarters of 2022 and the price has now moved the closest to the consensus target price since late 2021. Fundamentally, there are a few issues we are concerned about, including its hard currency debt levels, exposure to emerging-market currencies from a cash flow perspective, input cost volatility, the sheer size of the business, and a difficult regulatory environment.
Technically, the stock is overbought, but momentum is still to the upside, which makes us cautious to call an outright short but comfortable to take profit or sell the stock at current levels.
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy TFG, sell AB InBev
Chantal Marx, head of investment research and content at FNB Wealth and Investments, on what the smart money is doing
