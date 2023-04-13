Money & Investing

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy TFG, sell AB InBev

Chantal Marx, head of investment research and content at FNB Wealth and Investments, on what the smart money is doing

13 April 2023 - 05:00
Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied

Chantal Marx, head of investment research and content at FNB Wealth and Investments

BUY: TFG

We think the discretionary retailers are looking interesting from a valuation perspective, despite weak macro fundamentals. Taking a longer-term view, we see current levels as an attractive entry point into a high-quality retailer with strong fundamentals, and potential short-term support from an uptick in credit sales.

We have seen a bit of a recovery over the past week or so, but technically the share price remains in oversold territory and in a bearish trend that seems too steep. The price recently broke a key resistance level (R93) which has now become support.

SELL: AB InBev

AB InBev has had a 30% run in euro terms off its lows in October. The company delivered better than expected results in the third and fourth quarters of 2022 and the price has now moved the closest to the consensus target price since late 2021. Fundamentally, there are a few issues we are concerned about, including its hard currency debt levels, exposure to emerging-market currencies from a cash flow perspective, input cost volatility, the sheer size of the business, and a difficult regulatory environment.

Technically, the stock is overbought, but momentum is still to the upside, which makes us cautious to call an outright short but comfortable to take profit or sell the stock at current levels.

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Nasdaq 100, sell Telkom

Shaun Murison, senior market analyst at IG Markets, on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
1 week ago

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Ethos, sell Distell

Graeme Körner, founder of Körner Perspective, on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago

BROKERS’ NOTES: Eat your ETF alphabet soup

David Shapiro of Sasfin on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
3 weeks ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Bank runs in South Africa? Unlikely
Money & Investing
2.
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy TFG, sell AB InBev
Money & Investing
3.
ESTHER MUKUMBO: How to transfer wealth to your ...
Money & Investing
4.
SIMON BROWN: Knowing your TAM from some pie in ...
Money & Investing
5.
Pick n Pay’s plan to topple Shoprite
Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.