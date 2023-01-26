Small-cap company Transpaco has been around since 1987 — but despite doing wonders with Nampak’s unwanted assets it’s still not on investor radars
A chance encounter with history shows how the South African motor industry has changed … and hasn’t
South Africa plans to decriminalise sex work. Evidence suggests South Africa could see a drop in rapes and sexually transmitted infections for everyone if the bill goes through
As the country rises up against record blackouts of up to 12 hours a day, South Africa’s world-first ‘just energy transition’ deal provides a way out of the darkness. But the ANC’s byzantine politics ...
For years, visitors to the Kruger National Park had few options but the bare-bones accommodation in the camps. Kruger Shalati has changed the game
We all have regular monthly payments going off our accounts minutes after our salary arrives — in fact, so many SMS notifications that your phone is in shock and you’re too scared to see what’s left in your bank account.
Some you can’t do much about — such as your rent or bond payment, medical aid and insurance — other than to manage your premiums and make changes where you can. Always call your insurance company every new year and ask them to reduce the payment. Alternatively, shop around for a cheaper offering...
PERSONAL FINANCE
SIMON BROWN: Streamline those subscriptions
There are probably more than a few services you’ve signed up for that could be culled easily if you need cash
