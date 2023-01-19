An extraordinary attack on four top-rated analysts may yet backfire spectacularly
Rolls-Royce sells more than 6,000 vehicles in a year for the first time in its 118-year existence
A Lowveld aircraft company is providing a surveillance option that is far cheaper to operate than the park’s helicopters
The country’s agricultural sector has been beset by parlous power supply, logistics constraints and unseasonal rains. Still, there are bright spots on the horizon
Faces in the frame say nothing, or tell a lot, as his exhibition at the Stevenson shows
What a great start Naspers/Prosus has had to 2023 — after a fairly torrid two years, the share prices of both counters are now heading back towards the record highs reached in March 2021.
Naspers is up 20% in the first three weeks of the new year and is now within easy reach of the R3,700 it touched that March. All it needs is for the perceived approach of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to remain tentatively supportive, or perhaps just apparently stable...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Why Tencent may gain from getting cosy with China (again)
News that the Chinese state is considering taking a ‘golden share’ in Naspers’s most valuable asset may herald a much better year for the company
What a great start Naspers/Prosus has had to 2023 — after a fairly torrid two years, the share prices of both counters are now heading back towards the record highs reached in March 2021.
Naspers is up 20% in the first three weeks of the new year and is now within easy reach of the R3,700 it touched that March. All it needs is for the perceived approach of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to remain tentatively supportive, or perhaps just apparently stable...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.