Why Tencent may gain from getting cosy with China (again)

News that the Chinese state is considering taking a ‘golden share’ in Naspers’s most valuable asset may herald a much better year for the company

19 January 2023 - 05:00 Ann Crotty

What a great start Naspers/Prosus has had to 2023 — after a fairly torrid two years, the share prices of both counters are now heading back towards the record highs reached in March 2021.

Naspers is up 20% in the first three weeks of the new year and is now within easy reach of the R3,700 it touched that March. All it needs is for the perceived approach of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to remain tentatively supportive, or perhaps just apparently stable...

