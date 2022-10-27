×

Features / Cover Story

How Xi Jinping’s long shadow threatens SA

For the past 20 years, China has arguably been the biggest influence on SA’s economy. It’s not just Naspers that has benefited from the Asian giant’s economic heft: the mining sector, retail and the government have all shared in the boom. But as a newly re-elected Xi Jinping prioritises national security over economic growth, it seems the party may be over

27 October 2022 - 05:00 Ann Crotty

Any doubts that the 40-year-long China party is pretty much over were laid to rest at the closing session of the 20th congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) this past week, when former president Hu Jintao was unceremoniously hauled out of his seat next to President Xi Jinping, and escorted from the hall.

Given that the international media had just been allowed into the hall, this humiliating ejection of an evidently frail Hu was a choreographed message intended not only for the thousands attending the congress, but for the world as well. Xi, who has just been anointed general secretary of the party for another five years, is in total control. Unquestioned obedience to him and the CCP is now core government policy...

