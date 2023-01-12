We look at the best way to build up a deposit on a property over a 12-month period
After a five-year restructuring process, 2023 will mark the beginning of a new — and likely more profitable — chapter for shareholders of Christo Wiese-backed Tradehold.
The company, which was formed more than 20 years ago to house the retail tycoon’s UK property interests, will be converted to a South Africa-focused real estate investment trust (Reit) shortly after the February financial year-end. ..
There’s a new Reit on the block
The conversion of Christo Wiese’s former UK property arm into a South Africa-based logistics Reit should pique more investor interest
