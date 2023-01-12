Money & Investing

There’s a new Reit on the block

The conversion of Christo Wiese’s former UK property arm into a South Africa-based logistics Reit should pique more investor interest

BL Premium
12 January 2023 - 05:00 JOAN MULLER

After a five-year restructuring process, 2023 will mark the beginning of a new — and likely more profitable — chapter for shareholders of Christo Wiese-backed Tradehold.

The company, which was formed more than 20 years ago to house the retail tycoon’s UK property interests, will be converted to a South Africa-focused real estate investment trust (Reit) shortly after the February financial year-end. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.