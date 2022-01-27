Money & Investing Picking SA’s fashion leader Superficially, Woolworths looks terrible, while TFG is going gangbusters. But analysts warn that not all is obvious B L Premium

Fair dues to them. SA retailers are a really formidable lot. The past two years have seen them battle through challenges of biblical proportions. Inevitably, some have done better than others. At this stage of the pandemic marathon, TFG seems to be leading the pack and Woolworths is trailing at the back.

But even that ranking is uncertain – the comparatives are too murky, rendered unhelpful by merger & acquisition activity, shifting geographic exposure and an increase or reduction in footprint, as well as varying responses to the early months of Covid...