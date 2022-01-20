Features SA’s textile sector is staging a comeback SA’s textile sector is staging a comeback, as retailers look to locally sourced products to offset dependence on the East B L Premium

If by mid-January you’re already feeling a little underwhelmed by what 2022 has on offer — a miserly 2% economic growth rate, the Zondo-accused continuing to roam free, wannabe ANC leaders taking pot shots at all and sundry, a still-not-dead pandemic and a still-not-alive Eskom — well, there’s some good news. At least one important sector of SA’s economy is in strong revival mode, pushing out ever-larger production volumes and increasing employment numbers by the month.

Just 20 years after China joined the World Trade Organisation and proceeded to flood the world with cheap goods, SA’s clothing, textiles, footwear and leather (CTFL) sector is showing impressive signs of a comeback from the impact...