SA’s textile sector is staging a comeback
SA’s textile sector is staging a comeback, as retailers look to locally sourced products to offset dependence on the East
20 January 2022 - 05:00
If by mid-January you’re already feeling a little underwhelmed by what 2022 has on offer — a miserly 2% economic growth rate, the Zondo-accused continuing to roam free, wannabe ANC leaders taking pot shots at all and sundry, a still-not-dead pandemic and a still-not-alive Eskom — well, there’s some good news. At least one important sector of SA’s economy is in strong revival mode, pushing out ever-larger production volumes and increasing employment numbers by the month.
Just 20 years after China joined the World Trade Organisation and proceeded to flood the world with cheap goods, SA’s clothing, textiles, footwear and leather (CTFL) sector is showing impressive signs of a comeback from the impact...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now