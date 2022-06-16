Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs JAMIE CARR: TFG — from fashion to furnishings While TFG is expecting macroeconomic conditions to remain constrained by global inflationary pressures and a rising interest rate environment, its business model will remain resilient B L Premium

It’s common cause that the consumer’s disposable income is feeling the sort of squeeze normally handed out by a boa constrictor, but one little-considered reason for this could be that the said consumer appears to have spent most of the past year down at Foschini, where they have been spewing out cash like a presidential sofa.

TFG has had a belter of a year, with retail turnover up 31.6% on the back of all territories performing ahead of expectation, and gross margins growing to an impressive 48.5%. ..