JAMIE CARR: TFG — from fashion to furnishings
While TFG is expecting macroeconomic conditions to remain constrained by global inflationary pressures and a rising interest rate environment, its business model will remain resilient
16 June 2022 - 05:00
It’s common cause that the consumer’s disposable income is feeling the sort of squeeze normally handed out by a boa constrictor, but one little-considered reason for this could be that the said consumer appears to have spent most of the past year down at Foschini, where they have been spewing out cash like a presidential sofa.
TFG has had a belter of a year, with retail turnover up 31.6% on the back of all territories performing ahead of expectation, and gross margins growing to an impressive 48.5%. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now