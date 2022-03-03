Features Inside Edgars’ unlikely revival Norman Drieselmann, CEO of the relatively unknown fashion group Retailability, pulled off a coup in 2020 when he bought 114 Edgars stores. Now, he says, they’ve all turned profitable B L Premium

Nearly 18 months ago, Durban-based Retailability bought Edgars, after an extended period of uncertainty when it wasn’t clear if SA’s iconic retail brand would even survive.

Until that point, Grant Pattison, the former Edcon CEO, had been working 20-hour days to save the clothing chain that first opened its doors in Joburg’s Joubert Street in 1929...