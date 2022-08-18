SA's conservative and cash-flush banks may ensure decent shareholder returns, even if economic growth disappoints
He and his cronies helped make many people — not just the old ones — wary of the future
FM editor Rob Rose bagged the financial markets award, while FM economics editor Claire Bisseker won the economy category for the third year running
There’s a shake-up in SA’s competition landscape, as Competition Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele is being replaced by Doris Tshepe. But it comes amid rumblings that the watchdog body is interfering ...
A traditional game is played at an institutional venue while down the road a new future beckons
SA entrepreneur and former auctioneer Rael Levitt has seen two “tsunamis” in his life.
The first, he tells the FM, was the deadly natural disaster of December 26 2004. He was on holiday in Thailand when an undersea earthquake set off the series of tsunamis that would ultimately claim more than 227,000 lives in 14 countries...
Rael Levitt: property’s comeback kid?
It’s been a decade since Auction Alliance’s spectacular implosion in the wake of allegations of ghost bidding. But after being badly burnt by the experience, founder Rael Levitt is back in the business
