Features

Rael Levitt: property’s comeback kid?

It’s been a decade since Auction Alliance’s spectacular implosion in the wake of allegations of ghost bidding. But after being badly burnt by the experience, founder Rael Levitt is back in the business

BL Premium
18 August 2022 - 05:00 Adele Shevel

SA entrepreneur and former auctioneer Rael Levitt has seen two “tsunamis” in his life.

The first, he tells the FM, was the deadly natural disaster of December 26 2004. He was on holiday in Thailand when an undersea earthquake set off the series of tsunamis that would ultimately claim more than 227,000 lives in 14 countries...

