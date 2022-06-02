Money & Investing MINING Has Glencore put the bribes behind it? A more than $1bn fine, big as it is, puts a years-long anti-fraud investigation behind the miner and trader — and may at last unleash its share price B L Premium

There’s nothing like a mountain of cash to smooth the brow of Glencore’s executive and shareholders.

Fresh from the mother of all dressing-downs from anti-fraud authorities in the US, the UK and Brazil — with more to come — the company’s shares are nonetheless tipped to perform better than those of any of its rivals...