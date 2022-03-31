It’s Shoprite’s time to shine
Massive investment in technology, lower debt and higher market share — the grocery retailer is on a roll
31 March 2022 - 05:00
It’s not hard to see why Shoprite stock has bested its retail peers this year — or why a major wobble in 2019 seems a distant memory.
A big bet on technology and innovation means the grocer has entrenched itself as a market leader among local retailers, with a strong profit increase in its interim reporting period and market share growth for 36 consecutive months...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now