It's Shoprite's time to shine Massive investment in technology, lower debt and higher market share — the grocery retailer is on a roll

It’s not hard to see why Shoprite stock has bested its retail peers this year — or why a major wobble in 2019 seems a distant memory.

A big bet on technology and innovation means the grocer has entrenched itself as a market leader among local retailers, with a strong profit increase in its interim reporting period and market share growth for 36 consecutive months...