PSG CEO Piet Mouton says red tape hobbles deal-making in SA CEO points finger at JSE and government regulations as it sits atop a R2.6bn cash pile

PSG Group, one of SA’s top investors with stakes in companies from investment to private education, has criticised the government for onerous regulations that complicate striking deals as it sits atop a R2.6bn cash pile.

“We are concerned about the ever-increasing red tape at a government level, but it is a worrying level of red tape that we now see at the JSE,” CEO Piet Mouton said...