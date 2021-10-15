Companies

WATCH: PSG Group is back in the black

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Piet Mouton about the company’s interim results

15 October 2021 - 08:03 Business Day T
Big footprint: PSG Wealth now has 260 offices and 1,000 advisers. Picture: Supplied

PSG Group has returned to profitability.

The group’s interim headline earnings per share are at R18.04, marking a solid recovery from a previous loss of more than R14. Despite the gains, PSG has opted to not declare a dividend.

Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Piet Mouton about the company’s interim results.

PSG CEO Piet Mouton says red tape hobbles deal-making in SA

CEO points finger at JSE and government regulations as it sits atop a R2.6bn cash pile
