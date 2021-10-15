NEWS LEADER
WATCH: PSG Group is back in the black
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Piet Mouton about the company’s interim results
15 October 2021 - 08:03
PSG Group has returned to profitability.
The group’s interim headline earnings per share are at R18.04, marking a solid recovery from a previous loss of more than R14. Despite the gains, PSG has opted to not declare a dividend.
Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Piet Mouton about the company’s interim results.
