Capitec: a banking juggernaut in its prime Some analysts admit they keep getting Capitec wrong, and have missed out on a spectacular rebound in earnings

There have been few success stories on the JSE to rival Capitec’s.

It has grown from a modest microlender, financed by Jannie Mouton’s PSG, into a bank with what could be the highest price-to-book ratio (premium on NAV) in the world — it touched 6.4 this week, according to Bloomberg...