Sanlam still tops the sector
Huge Covid death claims aside, Sanlam is reaping the benefit of fatter reserves, and a rush to buy insurance
16 September 2021 - 05:00
Paul Hanratty celebrates his first year at the helm of Sanlam with almost all the key numbers pointing in the right direction.
Operating profit is up 16%, new business volume 12% and, in spite of the high death claims during the pandemic, in the six months to June 2021, net inflows rose 13%...
