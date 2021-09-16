Money & Investing

Sanlam still tops the sector

Huge Covid death claims aside, Sanlam is reaping the benefit of fatter reserves, and a rush to buy insurance

16 September 2021 - 05:00 Stephen Cranston

Paul Hanratty celebrates his first year at the helm of Sanlam with almost all the key numbers pointing in the right direction.

Operating profit is up 16%, new business volume 12% and, in spite of the high death claims during the pandemic, in the six months to June 2021, net inflows rose 13%...

