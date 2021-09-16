JSE’s gaming groups keep feeding those slots
Tsogo and Sun International have made punters a packet on their shares this year. But dividends are still a way off
16 September 2021 - 05:00
The odds have dramatically shortened for punters betting that the JSE’s listed gaming groups will get back to their cash-spinning ways.
Over six months Tsogo Sun Gaming’s share price has spurted 42%, while Sun International — which still holds a portfolio of hotel properties, including Sun City — has seen a 21% charge. Over a year Tsogo’s share price is up an astounding 163%, while Sun has registered a nearly 50% gain...
