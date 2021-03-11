National JSE ranks above average in female representation on blue-chip boards BL PREMIUM

The JSE, Africa’s largest bourse, which has been criticised for its slow transformation in the past, is the only stock exchange from a developing country ranked above the G20 average for female representation on the boards of listed blue-chip companies.

In a report released this week, the Sustainable Stock Exchange (SSE) Initiative, a UN programme aimed at promoting corporate investment in sustainable development, said women held 28.5% of board seats in the top 100 listed companies on the JSE...