Pension funds: time for some bitcoin? SA's pension funds should start considering a (small) investment in the cryptocurrency, say local believers

If casino mogul Sol Kerzner were still alive today, he would probably sell his blackjack tables for firewood and refocus his efforts on cryptocurrencies.

Understandable, given that, over a decade, a $100 investment in bitcoin — the oldest cryptocurrency — would have grown to $15m with a buy-and-hold strategy...