Money & Investing Ascendis’ long drawn-out agony D-Day for Ascendis Health’s all-important debt overhaul has been pushed out. But don’t get too excited BL PREMIUM

When a company is forking out the bulk of its profits to service debt, any delays in buoying up the balance sheet could be disastrous.

Next Tuesday, debt-laden Ascendis Health will finally table its debt recapitalisation plans, and usher in a dramatic restructuring of its operations. These span SA as well as a good number of global markets...