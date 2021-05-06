Ascendis’ long drawn-out agony
D-Day for Ascendis Health’s all-important debt overhaul has been pushed out. But don’t get too excited
06 May 2021 - 05:00
When a company is forking out the bulk of its profits to service debt, any delays in buoying up the balance sheet could be disastrous.
Next Tuesday, debt-laden Ascendis Health will finally table its debt recapitalisation plans, and usher in a dramatic restructuring of its operations. These span SA as well as a good number of global markets...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now