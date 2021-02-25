Money & Investing Will British American Tobacco crack a vape break? The tobacco giant is using influencers to boost its new-generation business. But the jury is still out BL PREMIUM

It’s not easy to kick old habits, and British American Tobacco (BAT) looks like it’s having a tough time convincing investors that its various alternatives to unhealthy cigarettes will keep profits blazing.

BAT’s traditional cigarette business crimped further in 2020 (by almost 5% in volume)...