Tobacco sales: smoked out

Between March 27 and August 17, the government banned the sale of tobacco products in SA. It’s a move that has had some positive long-term health consequences — but it has also come at a very high economic cost. For one, the sales ban didn’t prevent many smokers from purchasing cigarettes on the illicit market.

These are some of the findings from wave 3 of the Nids-Cram survey, conducted among a broadly representative sample of South Africans in November and December 2020. The survey focused on cigarette smoking; the use of other tobacco products and nicotine delivery devices was not included.

The research shows that about 6.7-million people aged 18 and over, or 16.9% of the adult population, smoked cigarettes before the lockdown. Of these, 5.7-million (84.7%) continued smoking during the ban, while 536,000 (7.9%) quit. Nearly 500,000 (7.3%) declined to answer the question.

Assuming that some of the latter group also stopped smoking, the percentage of quitters varies from 7.9% to 15.3%.

Those who continued smoking had a torrid time during the sales ban. The average price of cigarettes increased by nearly 250% between 2017 and its highest point during the sales ban. At that point, the average price of a pack of cigarettes was more than R110 — and substantially more (about R140) in provinces such as the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Northern Cape.

Based on self-reported consumption, the total cigarette market at the start of the ban was about 19.6-billion cigarettes a year. This number understates actual consumption — which is probably closer to about 25-billion — because people tend to underreport consumption of harmful products such as tobacco and alcohol.

During the sales ban, the (annualised) self-reported market shrank by 30%, to 13.6-billion cigarettes. After the ban was lifted, it increased to an (annualised) 18.7-billion cigarettes.

Using an epidemiological rule of thumb, the decrease in cigarette consumption during the ban is estimated to have prevented about 2,300 future tobacco-related deaths. If tobacco consumption remains at a permanently lower level, this would prevent about 900 future tobacco-related deaths each year.