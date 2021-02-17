Companies / Retail & Consumer BAT says SA sales have rebounded strongly from tobacco ban The group has opted not to write down its SA business unit after strong sales when the nearly five-month-long ban was lifted in August BL PREMIUM

British American Tobacco (BAT) says the fallout from SA’s near five-month tobacco ban wasn’t enough to devalue its business, as sales rebounded strongly after restrictions were lifted in August.

The maker of Dunhill and Lucky Strike has opted not to write down the goodwill of its SA unit, which refers to assets including brand value and customer base, although it did take a hit to volumes and sales in its year to end-December...