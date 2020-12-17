Checkers vs Woolies: Battle of the trolleys
Woolworths has always taken the lead in high-end food shopping, but Checkers is increasingly snapping at its ankles
17 December 2020 - 05:00
The newly opened FreshX Checkers store in Rosebank feels more food emporium than grocery store.
The bright lights and colours of a traditional Checkers have been replaced by more subtle lighting, wood trimmings and niche offerings. There’s an in-store Starbucks, a sit-down sushi bar and a stand offering honey on tap with three local varieties...
