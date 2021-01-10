Loyalty rewards help stretch Covid rand
Trading in points for cash has increased in popularity
10 January 2021 - 00:07
Many cash-strapped consumers turned to loyalty programmes last year to stretch their spending power.
Johan Moolman, CEO of eBucks Rewards, said since the start of lockdown, the 7.4-million registered eBucks users spent more than R740m on essentials such as fuel, groceries, airtime and data as well as other day-to-day necessities, helping them to stretch their monthly budgets...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now