Loyalty rewards help stretch Covid rand Trading in points for cash has increased in popularity

Many cash-strapped consumers turned to loyalty programmes last year to stretch their spending power.

Johan Moolman, CEO of eBucks Rewards, said since the start of lockdown, the 7.4-million registered eBucks users spent more than R740m on essentials such as fuel, groceries, airtime and data as well as other day-to-day necessities, helping them to stretch their monthly budgets...