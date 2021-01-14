Companies / Retail & Consumer Pick n Pay CEO Richard Brasher to step down in April Brasher had initially intended to depart in 2020, but delayed the move to assist during Covid-19 BL PREMIUM

Pick n Pay CEO Richard Brasher, who delayed his planned retirement due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will be replaced in April by a Netherlands-born businessman.

Pick n Pay has announced it has hired Pieter Boone, who was COO of Metro, a German multinational food and hospitality business...