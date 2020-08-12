Companies / Property Redefine says Covid-19 pandemic will slash its dividend payout SA's second-largest home-based property fund expects its income to shrink in 2020 BL PREMIUM

Redefine Properties, the second-largest SA-based property fund, has warned that its dividend will decline by 45% in its financial year to August because of weak economic conditions at home and abroad.

The group which owns assets worth more than R90bn said in a trading statement on Wednesday that it expected its dividend per share to fall by at least 45.5c, resulting in a 9.57% fall in share price to R2.74.