Jubilee's ship comes in A long-ignored stock, Jubilee Metals has blazed higher in recent weeks as a clutch of projects begin to pay off

There’s a sudden buzz over Jubilee Metals, and it’s not hard to see why.

Not one of the JSE’s better-known mining stocks, Jubilee’s shares have surged 72% year to date — and 67% in the past month alone.