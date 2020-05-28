Ready to pounce: Why Mr Price is eyeing Jet
Mr Price – ungeared and cash flush – looks set to swoop on rival Jet, with the market’s blessing
28 May 2020 - 05:00
Is Mr Price about to buy Jet?
The clothing retailer, which is debt free and has strong cash flows, surprised the market last week with its plan to raise up to 10% of its share capital from the market — equal to about R3bn.
