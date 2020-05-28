Money & Investing Ready to pounce: Why Mr Price is eyeing Jet Mr Price – ungeared and cash flush – looks set to swoop on rival Jet, with the market’s blessing BL PREMIUM

Is Mr Price about to buy Jet?

The clothing retailer, which is debt free and has strong cash flows, surprised the market last week with its plan to raise up to 10% of its share capital from the market — equal to about R3bn.