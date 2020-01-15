Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: What Woolies’ leadership change means

Alec Abraham from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about Roy Bagattini replacing Ian Moir as CEO of Woolworths

15 January 2020 - 10:06 Business Day TV
Woolworths CEO Ian Moir. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Roy Bagattini will take over is set to take over the reins at Woolworths in February, replacing Ian Moir who has been at the helm since 2010.

The announcement comes just months after the retailer sent Moir to Australia to oversee the turnaround at its department store chain, David Jones, which has cost the company billions of rand in writedowns.

Alec Abraham from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV what the change in leadership means for the retailer.

Listen to the full audio here: 

