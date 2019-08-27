Lisbon voted Europe’s best investment prospect for 2019

Lisbon, the Portuguese capital; up-and-coming Porto, the country's second-largest city; and beautiful Cascais in the heart of the Portuguese Riviera are now the hotspots for South Africans investing in property to acquire EU citizenship via Portugal’s Golden Visa Programme.

A minimum investment of €500,000 (about R8.5m) affords them visa-free travel in all 26 countries in the Schengen zone and enables them to live and work in any of the EU countries.

Chris Immelman, who leads Pam Golding International, says: “It’s not surprising that Lisbon features strongly on the radar of such investors as, according to the Emerging Trends in Europe 2019 report, it is now the top-rated city in Europe for overall investment and development prospects in 2019, after leapfrogging 10 places to number one.

“Ranked ahead of Berlin, Dublin, Madrid, Frankfurt and Amsterdam, dynamic Lisbon is considered one of the smaller newcomers to the top 10, vying with the larger, tried-and-tested markets in terms of these criteria as well as quality of life and leadership.”

The report also cites Portugal's healthy economic growth, with Lisbon now a popular international destination for companies, investors and tourists.