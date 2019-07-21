Peter Moyo vs Old Mutual: silking it for all it's worth
21 July 2019 - 00:08
Former CEO Peter Moyo's legal battle with Old Mutual, which began this week, had all the trappings of a celebrity court case, from Moyo giving TV interviews outside court to his quote-a-minute advocate, Dali Mpofu SC, using colourful metaphors to make his client's case.
