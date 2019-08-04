Old Mutual's fight with Peter Moyo set for round two
'The boss is back,' says ousted CEO. Not so fast, says the board
04 August 2019 - 00:20
First he pumped his fist to celebrate the victory, then Peter Moyo called over to a former colleague on the other side of the court: "The boss is coming back!"
But Old Mutual's fired CEO, who was reinstated by a high court judgment on Tuesday, did not sit at his old desk this week, nor is he officially back. The legal battle between the life insurer and its former boss is not over.
