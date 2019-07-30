Companies / Financial Services

Court orders Peter Moyo reinstated as CEO of Old Mutual

30 July 2019 - 15:38 Londiwe Buthelezi
Adv Dali Mpofu (left) and Peter Moyo (right). Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Adv Dali Mpofu (left) and Peter Moyo (right). Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The Johannesburg High Court has ordered Old Mutual to immediately reinstate fired CEO Peter Moyo and to pay all his legal costs because his suspension and subsequent dismissal in June was unlawful.

In a written judgment, Judge Brian Mashile said Old Mutual incorrectly applied clause 24.4.1 of the Labour Relations Act as the law that allowed it to fire Moyo without affording him a disciplinary hearing.

Mashile said Moyo should be temporarily reinstated pending part B of his court application in which he is seeking to have all directors of the Old Mutual board, including chair Trevor Manuel, declared delinquent.

Old Mutual fired Moyo on June 18 after a short suspension‚ citing a breakdown in trust between him and the board‚ as a result of a conflict of interest linked to NMT‚ a company co-founded by Moyo and in which Old Mutual has shares. He approached the court on June 28 for an urgent application to be temporarily reinstated and to interdict Old Mutual from filling his former position.

He was not afforded a disciplinary hearing because Old Mutual argued that clause 24.4.1 of the Labour Relations Act allows employers to terminate their employees’ contract on notice without going through that process. It argued during its oral submission in court earlier in July that it did not have to give any reason for firing Moyo and all it had to do was give him six-months pay for his notice period.

Shortly after the announcement, Old Mutual’s share price had lost 5.45% to R19.26, its biggest one-day drop in more than four months, and to the lowest level seen since its split into four separate businesses in June 2018.

buthelezil@businesslive.co.za

Peter Moyo and Old Mutual dig in their heels as parties shun talks

Both parties turn down judge Brian Mashile’s advice to find a solution that allows 'everyone to save face'
Companies
1 week ago

Old Mutual is victimising Moyo, says his legal team

In the high court, Peter Moyo says he was fired due to conflict with Old Mutual chair Trevor Manuel, who is ‘gunning for him’
Companies
1 week ago

ANN CROTTY: Intense passion on both sides of Old Mutual-CEO tussle

If Moyo’s legal team has launched an action that could end up with the removal of the entire nonexecutive board, then we might have a takeover/merger ...
Opinion
5 days ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Old Mutual and former CEO Peter Moyo to hear their fate on Tuesday

Companies / Financial Services

Old Mutual and Peter Moyo cannot work together, says lawyer

Companies / Financial Services

Showdown between Peter Moyo and Old Mutual postponed to Thursday

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.