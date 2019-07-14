Opinion SAMANTHA ENSLIN-PAYNE: Old Mutual may be learning some hard lessons - in public BL PREMIUM

Old Mutual has some choice words for its former CEO Peter Moyo in its 351-page response (including annexures) to his legal action against the company. "Author of his own misfortune", "scurrilous", "spurious", "vexatious" and "bizarre" are among the descriptions Old Mutual has for Moyo and his allegations. It also calls him "nonchalant" and "supine" in his dealings with the payment due to Old Mutual of preference dividends owed by NMT Capital, which Moyo co-founded and in which Old Mutual invested. It says Moyo's "inflated sense of self-importance is astonishing".