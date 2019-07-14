SAMANTHA ENSLIN-PAYNE: Old Mutual may be learning some hard lessons - in public
14 July 2019 - 00:10
Old Mutual has some choice words for its former CEO Peter Moyo in its 351-page response (including annexures) to his legal action against the company. "Author of his own misfortune", "scurrilous", "spurious", "vexatious" and "bizarre" are among the descriptions Old Mutual has for Moyo and his allegations. It also calls him "nonchalant" and "supine" in his dealings with the payment due to Old Mutual of preference dividends owed by NMT Capital, which Moyo co-founded and in which Old Mutual invested. It says Moyo's "inflated sense of self-importance is astonishing".
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.