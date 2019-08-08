Liberty: refocused and taking liberties
A new-found fighting spirit will pit Liberty against Discovery in court. But it’s also filtering to the bottom line
08 August 2019 - 05:00
Liberty CEO David Munro has brought a more assertive approach to the insurance group: one that has set it on a collision course with the sector’s star performer, Discovery.
Not content to sit back as many of its most promising executives and agents defected to its rival, Liberty has now rather cheekily trod on Adrian Gore’s toes with its new Wellness Bonus benefit, which offers rewards based on rival wellness programmes — including Discovery’s Vitality.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.