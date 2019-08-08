Money & Investing Liberty: refocused and taking liberties A new-found fighting spirit will pit Liberty against Discovery in court. But it’s also filtering to the bottom line BL PREMIUM

Liberty CEO David Munro has brought a more assertive approach to the insurance group: one that has set it on a collision course with the sector’s star performer, Discovery.

Not content to sit back as many of its most promising executives and agents defected to its rival, Liberty has now rather cheekily trod on Adrian Gore’s toes with its new Wellness Bonus benefit, which offers rewards based on rival wellness programmes — including Discovery’s Vitality.