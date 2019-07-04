Bonanza time for gold bugs

Like bitcoin and buffalos, gold is an unusual beast.

While it is typically a safe-haven investment, geopolitical tensions have done little to stoke the metal in recent years. However, suddenly, the gold price has woken up.

It spiked $200 an ounce in the space of just six months and on June 23 broke through $1,400 after six years of relative inertia. Gold company shares, which are typically highly geared towards the gold price, have had a staggering run. Year to date, the JSE’s gold index has gained almost 40%, surging 48% between May 27 and June 25 alone.

The question for latecomers is whether there is more room for the gold price to climb, or whether it is due for a correction.

Nick Kunze, portfolio manager at Sanlam Private Wealth, thinks there are more reasons to own gold than there were in the past, especially given low and even negative interest rates.

"We are heading towards the end of a 10-year cycle, where equity markets worldwide were a great place to be, but it now looks like the world is starting to slow a little bit."