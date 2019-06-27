The numbers behind the gold price’s rise

A delay to its Amsterdam listing because of a mail mix-up comes as Naspers morphs into a pure internet play
The unprecedented court action by Steinhoff’s board in going to court to reclaim R870m from former CEO Markus Jooste may yet be a watershed in enforcing corporate accountability
Gold is regarded as a safe-haven asset. Threats of a US attack on Iran boost the outlook for it
In the crumbling Mpumalanga town of Standerton, chicken producer Astral Foods can’t get the water it needs to operate. In the Free State and Eastern Cape, Pioneer Foods can’t get the electricity it ...
Thirty years on, Chernobyl still holds the imagination in thrall. A new book and series step back in time
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.