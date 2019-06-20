Amcu fires the first shot

Capital Appreciation hasn’t had much of either from the market since listing, but there’s a compelling growth story to tell
Another twist in the two-year wrangle over claims that traders at some of SA’s big banks were involved in rigging the currency suggests true accountability is still some way off
It is a rare occasion in which three unions are on the same plane regarding the airline’s woes
Thoko Didiza takes up the position of overseeing the newly reconfigured agriculture department at a difficult time for the sector. SA’s black emerging farmers hope she will prioritise their needs
Art gallery Stevenson has moved from Braamfontein to Parktown North. Graham Wood got the lowdown on the relocation
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.