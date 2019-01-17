Trustco’s rebound defies dour mood

Shares in Namibian investment company Trustco Group Holdings have made an eyebrow-raising bounce of more than 120% over the past three months.

In early October Trustco shares had retreated all the way back to 620c after spiking to 1,349c at the end of August.

The startling rebound — which values Trustco’s insurance, banking, mining and property investments at over R15.5bn — defies the overriding dour market mood for Southern African investment counters. In contrast to Trustco’s rousing rally, stalwart diversified investment counters like Remgro and Hosken Consolidated Investments have taken serious strain in the weaker regional economy.

Trustco’s market rating also appears disconnected from its underlying fundamentals. The group now trades on a heady earnings multiple of more than 50 — the type of rating reserved for counters that the market believes are capable of producing strong (and high-quality) earnings growth over the longer term.

Trustco’s earnings track record over the medium term has been iffy, and the quality of earnings is hardly reassuring.

The interim numbers to end-September, which were released over the holiday break, once again raised more questions than answers.

No matter the serious challenges facing the Namibian economy, Trustco CEO Quinton van Rooyen remained as ebullient as ever.

He noted the Namibian economic downturn was marked by a general lack of credit extension and was exasperated by low commodity prices as well as erratic or low rainfall patterns.

But he reminded shareholders that Trustco was one of Namibia’s "most prolific post-independence success stories and has been recognised as an above-average achiever both in growth and wealth created for its stakeholders".

Some important contextualisation is required for Van Rooyen’s contention that Trustco is lowly geared and stoutly capitalised … as well as the somewhat disingenuous comment that cash on hand increased by more than 100% to R218m during the half-year.

The lowly geared and cash-on-hand position is certainly not due to Trustco’s operations pumping big cash profits. The cash-flow statement shows an outflow of R143m, which turns into a positive trickle of R30m after working capital changes are taken into account. Interest paid was over R88m, a significant number considering the group’s interim revenue of R254m.

The reason Trustco can show cash on hand of R214m is because of fundraising efforts and not operational cash generation.

The cash-flow statement reflects a R360m inflow as a "transaction with minorities".