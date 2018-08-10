Trustco: A tale of shifty mines

A large part of Namibian investment company Trustco’s recently released annual report is dedicated to its fledgling resources sector.

This is understandable, as a chunk of its shareholder equity has been mobilised to buy the diamond mining interests contained in the Northern Namibia Development Company (NNDC).

These assets happened to be owned by Trustco CEO and prime mover Quinton van Rooyen, who is set to receive a princely consideration of R3.6bn in a staggered scrip settlement deal. The assets have been punted as a game-changer for Trustco, which is under some strain in terms of cash flows and maintaining a stout balance sheet to fund its operations (which, aside from mining, span banking, insurance and property).

Some context before proceeding. The R3.6bn valuation for what is a dormant diamond mining operation with no record of reassuring carat production is many times the combined market value of some of the most promising (and profitable) commodity producers on the JSE, such as Merafe and Wescoal.

At this point the newly constituted Trustco Resources comprises the NNDC operation — which seems on the verge of getting a long-awaited green light to start mining — the Meya Mining operation in Sierra Leone and the Morse cutting and polishing business.

The annual report contains no forecasts for Trustco Resources, with directors arguing that diamond markets are changing at a much faster pace today than before. What is claimed is that Trustco Resources’ "mine to market" strategic plan is advancing steadily, and that progress will be accelerated once the two mining licences are secured and both mines (NNDC and Meya) are in commercial production.

What can be gleaned from the annual report is that NNDC’s operations put in an underwhelming performance in the short period of actual mining between the start of April and the end of June 2017.

A total of 223ct was recovered with a meagre yield of just 0.13ct per stone.