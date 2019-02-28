Quinton van Rooyen’s inauspicious bid for Trustco funding

Controversial Namibian businessman Quinton van Rooyen has made an inauspicious start in his bid to provide up to R1bn in funding for Trustco, the JSE-listed investment company where Van Rooyen is the largest shareholder with an effective 55% stake.

The company, founded in Namibia in 1992 and listed on the JSE in 2009, bills itself as a "high-growth Namibian-based company with a core focus in insurance and investments".

Trustco has been under the governance spotlight for months for many reasons, including a series of odd related-party deals between Trustco and Van Rooyen, who is also its CEO.

Last year, the FM reported that Trustco proposed restructuring its debt and capitalising its new diamond mining ventures, through a complicated scheme that would see Van Rooyen raise loan funding by selling part of his shareholding to current shareholders and new investors. Van Rooyen would then lend the proceeds to Trustco with an option to be repaid in cash and scrip … or even write off the loan.

It is difficult not to view the proposal in an ominous light. For one thing, it suggests the group is unable to tap its other large shareholders (specifically the investment entities associated with US investor Sean Riskowitz) or secure attractive funding from commercial banks.

Van Rooyen’s envisaged "interest only" loan stipulates that Trustco must repay him in one bullet payment, in cash, at the end of March 2024 … unless the Van Rooyen family, via Next Investments, exercises an option to have the capital amount converted into Trustco shares.

But Van Rooyen’s mooted funding plan may well never come close to raising the targeted R1bn. At least not any time soon. The first two tranches of share sales by Van Rooyen raised roughly 1% of the mooted R1bn in loan funding.

The raising of the loan funding was always going to be an interesting exercise, with the Trustco shares woefully illiquid and a lack of institutional investor interest in the stock. The stock itself has also been losing ground — it is down 49% over a single month — so it’s not exactly an easy sell.

Still, in October Trustco envisaged placing shares with "investors that will include, but not be limited to, institutions, individuals, corporates and existing shareholders".

Initial scepticism around the fundraiser appears to be justified, and it seems now that the capital raising could prove a real challenge for Van Rooyen, whose share sales will be closely monitored.

Last year Trustco indicated that "each and any sale of any tranche of the family’s securities would be announced on Sens".

So earlier this month Trustco disclosed that between February 15 and February 20 Van Rooyen’s Next Investments sold small parcels of shares at prices between 801c and R10.92 to raise about R10m.

This sum does not offer much comfort, even if it is true that Rooyen’s share-sale scheme is still at a relatively early stage.