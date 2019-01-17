Listed property: the best and worst stocks
Following a dismal 2018, property stocks are trading at 10-year-high dividend yields and seem poised for a rebound
17 January 2019 - 05:00
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.