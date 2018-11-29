Sirius Real Estate’s star that continues to shine

SA investors who bought shares in German business park owner Sirius Real Estate when it made its debut on the JSE four years ago would have virtually doubled their money — and earned a decent 5%-a-year euro-based dividend yield to boot. Is it too late to buy the share if you don’t own it already?

It doesn’t seem so, as Sirius still appears high on a number of fund managers’ stock pick lists — no easy feat, considering that JSE investors nowadays have about 20 purely rand hedge property counters to choose from. In addition, at least 15 SA-focused counters offer investors partial exposure to foreign real estate markets.

The sector’s offshore exposure is spread among 25 countries, including the UK, France, Australia, Switzerland, Romania, Poland, Serbia, Spain, the US and Mauritius.

But the fact that Sirius is the only counter among the JSE’s 55-odd real estate stocks that provides SA investors with 100% exposure to the German economy is no doubt a major drawcard. Germany is, after all, widely regarded as the strongest and most stable economy in Europe.

It also helps that the Sirius management team, led by highly regarded duo Andrew Coombs (CEO) and Alistair Marks (CFO), continues to deliver on its growth promises.

The company released a solid set of results for the six months to September last week, with profit before tax up 43%, coupled with 4.5% growth in dividend payouts.