Vukile’s Spanish foray pays off

This year has turned out to be a horrible one for many property investors. Not only have real estate punters suffered losses on the capital growth front — the SA JSE-listed property index has tumbled about 30% in the year to date — but there has also been bad news in the form of lower-than-expected dividend growth.

Most local counters have struggled to maintain the usual inflation-beating growth in income payouts as tough trading conditions in SA continue to erode earnings from office, industrial and shopping centre portfolios. Quite a few have in fact declared a drop in dividend payouts in recent results periods. These include Accelerate Property Fund, Rebosis Property Fund (B shares), Delta Property Fund, Texton Property Fund, Arrowhead Properties, Liberty Two Degrees and SA Corporate Real Estate.

But it’s not doom and gloom for all SA-based property funds. There have been a few notable exceptions, such as logistics company Equites Property Fund, Cape-focused Spear Reit, Stor-Age and blue-chip mall owner Hyprop Investments, which have all delivered dividend growth of between 7% and 12% this year.

Vukile Property Fund is the latest addition to this category. Last week management, under CEO Laurence Rapp, declared dividend growth of a decent 7.5% for the six months to end-September. Vukile’s solid performance was supported by its well-timed entry into Spain about 18 months ago. At the time the rand was still trading at below R14/€, compared with R16.27/€ today. Vukile was the first SA property player to enter the Iberian Peninsula, and is still the only one there.

Last year the company bought 11 retail parks in Spain, and it recently bulked up its Spanish portfolio with the acquisition of five shopping centres.

The initial acquisitions were mostly smaller strip-type centres (similar to value centres in SA) typically anchored by electronics or grocery retailers. The more recent acquisitions are larger shopping centres that dominate their catchment areas.