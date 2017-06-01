Naspers and the problem of size

The problem for portfolio managers is that even if they were prepared to expose clients to such large single-equity risk, mandates that are governed by Regulation 28 of the Pension Fund Act would still be underweight the benchmark even if they invested to the maximum of 15% in a single stock allowed.

Enter the Capped SWIX

As the name suggests, this index, introduced by the JSE in the last quarter of 2016, caps the exposure to a single stock at 10%. Its introduction is likely to result in a number of asset managers adopting it as their benchmark for equity mandates, which makes sense because it means they can better align their responsibilities to risk and client expectations.

The active management bashers may say this is simply a way for asset managers to move the goalposts, but an index of this nature would benefit the investor. Consider a scenario where a fund is limited to a 10% holding in a stock, the benchmark is the SWIX and Naspers falls by 10% in the year under review. Has the manager really outperformed? The answer is no, and a correctly weighted index would ensure that did not happen.

Ewan Naude is an investment manager at Investec Wealth & Investment.

